Secret Netflix codes offer oddly specific categories you might want to watch

Just like the secret items at a fast food restaurant, Netflix has a ton of subcategories that don't show up on its standard menu.

These categories extend far beyond the generic "Action & Adventure," "Comedy," "Classic Movies," and "Sci-Fi and Fantasy" you're used to. We're talking sub - and even sub-sub - categories of movies and TV shows you didn't even know were a thing. How deep are these cuts? Try "Anime Sci-Fi from the 1970s" (code 4531), "Independent Coming-of-age Dramas based on Books" (code 3010) or "Goofy Crime Comedies from the 1940s" (code 2173) on for size.

There are codes for films broken down by decade, actor, director, country of origin, and much more. Once armed with the codes, you'll save time searching for just the flick to fit your mood or find a new TV show that strikes your particular fancy. But how do you access these secret categories? Let us explain.

Netflix has numeric codes that correspond to every kind of category. All you have to do to access the subcategories is type a URL with the code included into your browser.

The URL is http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODE, with the CODE being whatever the numbers are that correspond to the category you want to browse.

According to What's On Netflix, which first discovered the trick, the codes work in every region where Netflix is live. Now that the service is in over 190 countries, this may not still hold true, so we'd love to know if the codes don't work where you live or if you discover brand-new codes.

What's more, the categories change often, and some are just placers with no content in them. Some categories, however, don't show up in search, so it's worth doing your own testing to see if any of the sub-genres speak to you.

Here's just a sampling of the codes. What's On Netflix has A LOT more.

Action & Adventure: 1365

Adult Animation: 11881

Anime Sci-Fi: 2729

Anime Horror: 10695

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Australian Crime Dramas: 4767

B-Horror Movies: 8195

Belgian Crime Movies: 1229

Biographical Documentaries: 3652

British TV Shows: 52117

British Monster Movies: 4460

Campy Movies: 1252

Campy B-Horror Movies from the 1960s: 1287

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

Comic Book and Superhero Movies: 10118

Crime Action & Adventure: 9584

Critically-acclaimed Goofy Crime Movies: 4185

Courtroom Dramas based on Books: 4657

Dramas based on Books: 4961

Dramas based on real life: 3653

Dramas starring Colin Firth: 3494

Emotional Biographical Documentaries: 3046

Experimental Movies: 11079

Film Noir: 7687

Football Movies: 12803

Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828

Gory Italian Movies from the 1980s: 4371

Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure: 2666

Horror Comedy: 89585

Independent Time Travel Movies: 1376

Inspiring Animal Tales: 1986

Korean TV Shows: 67879

Movies based on children's books: 10056

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Military Historical Documentaries from the 1980s: 793

Mind-bending Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 2639

Mockumentaries: 26

Movies directed by John Sturges: 4737

Political Comedies: 2700

Polish Movies from the 1960s: 3389

Quirky Biographical Documentaries: 4467

Quirky Romance: 36103

Raunchy Crime Action & Adventure: 2119

Reggae: 3081

Romantic Dramas based on a book from the 1930s: 2129

Rockumentaries: 4649

Satanic Stories from the 1980s: 4856

Scary Spanish-Language Movies from the 1970s: 1134

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Screwball Comedies: 9702

Silent Movies: 53310

Soccer Movies: 12549

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Steamy Thrillers: 972

Tearjerkers: 6384

Understated Movies based on real life: 4982

Vampire Movies starring Peter Cushing: 3509

Violent Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s: 3857

Visually-striking Cerebral Dramas: 4361

Westerns based on real life: 1250

Witty Sports Movies: 3228

Zombies: 3719

Via Mashable