Epson unveils iPod and 3D capable projectors

Printer and projector manufacturer Epson has revealed three new projectors, each with its own selling point such as iPod docks, 3D capability and being cheap.

The MG-850HD docks iPods, iPhones and iPads, and features Epson's 3LCD technology for 720p HD projections of up to 300 inches.

The unit also includes built-in 10W stereo speakers for your tunes, and connectivity for Blu-Ray and DVD players, televisions, PCs and games consoles.

It also packs a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 2,800 lumens white and colour light output and a microphone input for rapping along to your favourite Kriss Kross tracks.

The MG-850HD has a release date of November 2011, and a recommended retail price of £649. It will be available for pre-order from Apple online stores from October.

Almost like it's real

In addition, Epson has announced a whopping five full HD 3D projectors, ranging in price from £999 to £2,962.

According to Graeme Davidson, category manager - AV at Epson UK, the projectors are "the best home cinema projectors with superior image clarity and accurate colour reproduction."

The most basic 3D projector - the EH-TW5900 - includes a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, 1080p playback, a 2,000 lumens output and two colour modes in 3D.

At the other end of the scale, the EH-TW9000W includes a 200,000:1 contrast ratio, four 3D colour modes, frame interpolation and two pairs of active shutter glasses for that 3D goodness.

The three most basic models - the EH-TW5900, the EH-TW6000 and the EH-TW6000W - will be available from October 2011 priced at £999, £1349 and £1649 respectively.

The higher end models - the EH-TW9000 and the EH-TW9000W - will be available from November and priced at £2650 and £2692.

And finally...

Finally, Epson's cheapest projector, the EH-TW480, includes a contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and and white and colour light output of 2,800 lumens.

It also includes an HDMI input for all your media devices, automatic keystone correction, two 2W speakers and a 5,000 hour lamp life.

The EH-TW480 will be available from November 2011 at a recommended retail price of £549.