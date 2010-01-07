Sony unveils 2010 home cinema systems

Sony has shown off its 5.1 channel and 2.1 channel home entertainment packages, featuring the company's 'monolithic' styling for 2010, and bringing Blu-ray 3d, Bravia Internet Video, DLNA capability and proprietary HD-Digital Cinema Sound.

All 5.1-channel and 2.1-channel surround sound systems feature Blu-ray Disc playback, DVD upscaling, XrossMediaBar on-screen menu and Bravia Internet Video.

The flagship package is the BDV-IZ1000W, the only one in the range ready for 3D content from Blu-ray via the latest 3D enabled TVs.

The BDV-IZ1000W also includes Entertainment Database Browser by Sony to access information about what you are watching, as well as IP Content Noise Reduction technology and Precision Cinema HD Upscaling.

The BDV-IZ1000W delivers has via five ultra slim speakers, using a virtual 7.1 wireless rear speaker system and '1000W of S-Master full digital technology by Sony'.

DCAC and HD D.C.S.

"Digital Cinema Auto Calibration (DCAC) provides perfect, simple and accurate set-up, while HD-D.C.S. (Digital Cinema Sound) uses sound recordings from Sony Pictures Entertainment studios to recreate an at-the-movies experience in your living room," adds the release.

There are (a farly measly) two HDMI inputs allow connection of other entertainment devices such as cable/satellite set-top boxes or games console.

"The BDV-IZ1000W will be joined by more 5.1-channel Blu-ray home cinema systems during 2010, all with BRAVIA Internet Video streaming, the Gracenote-based Entertainment Database Browser, iPod and WALKMAN playback over USB, DLNA compatibility (with a firware upgrade) and iPod touch or iPhone control."

BDV-E370

•Four satellite speakers with 850W total output power and HD audio codecs

•DCAC for simple set-up and flexible speaker placement

•Minimalistic Monolithic Design Concept

•Enjoy catch-up TV services and Internet videos with BRAVIA Internet Video

•Wireless LAN Ready (UWA-BR100 USB wireless LAN adapter sold separately)

•Watch your DVD movies in near HD quality with Precision Cinema Upscale

•Gracenote Entertainment Database Browser

•Use your iPhone or iPod touch as a remote control

BDV-E870

•Two tall speakers with 1000W total output power and HD audio codecs

•DCAC for simple set-up and flexible speaker placement

•Minimalistic Monolithic Design Concept

•Enjoy catch-up TV services and Internet videos with BRAVIA Internet Video

•Wireless LAN Ready (UWA-BR100 USB wireless LAN adapter sold separately)

•Watch your DVD movies in near HD quality with Precision Cinema Upscale

•Gracenote Entertainment Database Browser

•Use your iPhone or iPod touch as a remote control

BDV-E970W

•Four tall speakers with 1000W total output power and HD audio codecs

•DCAC for simple set-up and flexible speaker placement

•Wireless rear speakers for clutter free home cinema

•Minimalistic Monolithic Design Concept

•Enjoy catch-up TV services and Internet videos with BRAVIA Internet Video

•Wireless LAN Ready (UWA-BR100 USB wireless LAN adapter sold separately)

•Watch your DVD movies in near HD quality with Precision Cinema Upscale

•Gracenote Entertainment Database Browser

•Use your iPhone or iPod touch as a remote control

Plus,Sony has launched the BDV-F700 with two ultra slim floorstanding speakers and a vertical main unit with illumination LED, plus S-Force Front Surround technology by Sony.It can also stream music and video content via BRAVIA Internet Video, is fully DLNA compliant, and has the Gracenote-powered Entertainment Database Browser.

The BDV-F700 will be joined by the BDV-F500 which uses desktop or wall mount speakers, and has 350W of S-Master amplification.

All the new models will be launched during 2010 starting with BDV-E370 and BDV-E870 in March, BDV-F500 and BDV-F700 in April, BDV-E970W in June and BDV-IZ1000W in September.