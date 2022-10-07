Hero Electronix’s Qubo enters premium smartphone accessories segment

Audio player loading…

The Hero Group’s Smart Home, Connected Auto and Smart Living brand is Qubo. It has added Qubo MagZap, its range of wireless chargers for Apple devices, and Qubo Gimbal to its range of offerings.

The company said Qubo MagZap products can wirelessly charge multiple Apple devices efficiently in one go, thereby eliminating the clutter of multiple wires needed to separately charge iPhone, iWatch and Airpods.

Qubo MagZap chargers have built-in safe charging mechanisms to safeguard Apple devices and come with 1-year warranty support from Qubo.

Qubo MagZap and Gimbal: Details and pricing

(Image credit: Qubo)

The company has come up four different MagZap variants to fit varying needs. There are MagZap Z1, Z2, Z3 and Z5. Z1 is for charging an iPhone, Z2 can charge an iPhone and a pair of Airpods simultaneously, Z5 additionally accommodates an iWatch as well. Finally, Z3 is a foldable travel friendly wireless charger for an iPhone, an iWatch and Airpods together.

Qubo Gimbal has been created to simplify video shooting as well as enhance the quality of the shots. It is an easy-to-carry pocket gimbal with 3 Axis stabilization. The product comes with Qubo Pro App that comes with Artificial Intelligence features such as face and object tracking, gesture-control, hyper-lapse, time-lapse and more, all of which are custom developed and tested in India.

(Image credit: Qubo)

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said "These products leverage the full spectrum of our technology capabilities built over the years and deliver class leading features and experiences. For example, Qubo Gimbal has innovative AI features like gesture and person tracking that are built in-house by our AI team. Qubo MagZap chargers address the consumer need for fast charging performance and reliability. They are aesthetically designed using high quality outer casings and superior charging coils that together deliver promised wattage safely."

The Qubo 3-Axis Gimbal is priced at Rs 6,990 and the Qubo Magzap range of Magsafe compatible chargers are available from Rs 1490 onwards, the company said. It was not specified where these products will be available, but most online platforms are likely to have this on offer.