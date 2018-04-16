Here's what the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus will look like

There's already lots of hype for this week's Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play announcement, but it seems Motorola may have two more phones to announce in the coming weeks or months.

Rumors for the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus have been growing and we've now had a full look at both of the phones thanks to leaked renders.

Roland Quandt from Winfuture - a well known Twitter leaker - supplied a selection of photos for both of the phones that we'd normally see appear on retailers websites.

The Moto E5 looks to come with a plastic back, although we can't be sure just from these photos. It looks to have a largely similar design to the last phone with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge.

Image 1 of 2 Moto E5 Image 2 of 2 Moto E5

When we first spotted these photos, we thought a dual sensor camera was on the rear but upon closer inspection it looks like it's a single sensor with an LED flash below it.

Exactly what spec we will see inside the phone remains unclear at the moment.

As for the Moto E5 Plus, it seems to be a largely similar design but with a shiny design on the rear that comes in either black or gold. Again, we can't be sure on what material this is at the moment.

Image 1 of 2 Moto E5 Plus Image 2 of 2 Moto E5 Plus

The camera here does look to be a dual sensor setup while we don't know what the exact spec of the shooter will be. As it's the Plus version of the Moto E range, we can expect a slightly larger screen and probably a much bigger battery packed in too.

Motorola's Moto E4 Plus was particularly good for battery as it would last around two days from a single charge, while the Moto E4 would last for about a day.

We've heard other rumors for the E5 Plus including word of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM and Android Oreo software, but we won't know anything for certain until it comes directly from Motorola.

Motorola is hosting an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil to announce the Moto G6 on April 19. TechRadar will be at the event, so it may be we see these two phones announced there alongside the new G range.