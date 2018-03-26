Here’s one last leak before the Huawei P20 launch

The Huawei P20 is set to land tomorrow (March 27) alongside the Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite, and ahead of that we’ve seen one final info dump about the three phones.

This one takes the form of a leaked specs sheet, supposedly originating from a German retailer called Saturn and shared by GizChina.

Huawei’s next two flagships have already been heavily leaked so there’s not much here that’s new, but the specs sheet largely lines up with most other recent rumors, so these specs are likely to be accurate.

For the Huawei P20 there’s said to be a 5.8-inch 2240 x 1080 screen, 4GB of RAM, an octa-core Kirin 970 chipset with four cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four at 1.8GHz, a 20MP and 12MP camera pairing on the back, a 3,400mAh battery with support for Huawei’s SuperCharge fast charging tech, 128GB of storage, and Android 8.1, overlaid with Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 interface.

For the Huawei P20 Pro the specs list mentions a 6.1-inch 2240 x 1080 screen, 6GB of RAM, the same Kirin 970 chipset and three cameras on the back – a 40MP one, a 20MP one and an 8MP one. It also lists a 4,000mAh battery with SuperCharge, 128GB of storage, Android 8.1 and EMUI 8.1.

Getting Liter

For the lower-end Huawei P20 Lite you can apparently expect a 5.84-inch 2280 x 1080 screen, a mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 16MP and 2MP rear camera setup, a 3,000mAh battery, 64GB of storage, Android 8.1 and EMUI 8.0 (rather than 8.1).

The leak also includes prices, with the Huawei P20 Pro listed as 899 euros (around $1,110/£800/AU$1,430), while the standard P20 is shown as 649 euros (roughly $805/£565/AU$1,040), and the P20 Lite is said to be 369 euros (around $450/£320/AU$580).

The Pro and Lite’s prices are exactly what we’ve seen leaked before, while the standard P20 is shown as marginally cheaper here, but we wouldn’t necessarily expect the price to be identical in all European countries, so that adds up.

As always, you should take this information with a pinch of salt, but the three phones have been so heavily leaked at this point that we’re fairly confident in the accuracy of the information.

Via GSMArena