Here's how Intel is bringing the Olympics into the future

Intel has announced a multi-year partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to bring "new levels of fan interaction" to the Olympic Games.

With this partnership, Intel hopes to use its technology to advance how people view the global sporting event, with the first showing planned for 2018's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

One way Intel hopes to add its technical expertise to the Olympics is though expanding virtual reality broadcasting of the event, claiming that its True VR technology will offer the first live VR broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to home viewers.

Additionally, Intel plans to boost the spectacle of the Games with 360-degree replay technology that covers action from all angles at Olympic venues as well as a drone-powered light show that will project images onto the sky.

5G will also play a major role in Intel's team-up with the Olympics, with Intel announcing that platforms running the next-gen wireless standard will be prominent during next year's Winter Games.

Intel's partnership with the IOC is set all the way until 2024, meaning the company's tech will make an appearance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, and the 2024 Olympic Games, which has yet to name a host city.