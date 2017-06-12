Here’s all the tech you need this cricketing season

With the Cricket season upon us in the form of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it makes sense to prepare ourselves in the best way possible. Given how far technology has come over the past two years, it makes sense to have a look the tech that can enhance our cricketing experience this season.

Logitech UE Boom 2

A Bluetooth speaker packed with 360-sound and surprises at every turn

Room filling sound

Impressive feature set

Too dependent on phone

Not actual 360 degree audio

Watching Cricket means the fans need the best audio performance to enhance the feel of the game. The Logitech UE Boom 2 complements your game pretty well, and ensures that a large group of friends can experience the game as if they were live at the stadium. It helps that the speakers are IPX7 certified water resistant, which means the speaker can handle the occasional spill of water, which is to be expected when the emotions are high during a game.

Read our full review- UE Boom 2 review

Opera Cricket

Ultimate app for cricket fanatics

It's fast

Complete cricket coverage

Opera Mini is necessary

Cluttered interface

This is built right into Opera Mini, and can keep you updated with the latest scores and any updates on the game. Users will also be treated with live ball-by-ball commentary for games, and you can even turn on notifications or reminders for upcoming games. There are a ton of videos that you can watch from within Opera Cricket, which ensures that the users are hooked onto the platform. The data usage will be pretty minimal as well, which is a welcome feature given how data-greedy us mobile users are.

Sennheiser RS 120

Lightweight and comfortable

Impressive sound quality

Improper placement of controls

Sound leaks

Sometimes we prefer watching the game devoid of any noise or interruptions. The Sennheiser RS 120 is built specifically for such fans. Thanks to these headphones, you can weed out any external disturbances and focus solely on the game. It’s important to note that the headphones offer low latency and crisp audio as well, letting you soak in the stadium atmosphere.

Hotstar

Multi-language support

VR support

Streaming issues

Poor content navigation

While people prefer to watch Cricket on the television, there are alternatives online. Hotstar is one of the broadcasting sponsors for the tournament and you can catch the action as it happens on your smartphone or tablet. The stream is slightly behind live action though, so make sure you’re away from the TV or scoring apps if you’re looking to catch the action on Hotstar.

Gionee A1

Battery that won't die

Long lasting battery

Punchy display

Too much bloatware

Bulky

The Cricket season is incomplete without a proper smartphone to take a selfie with. What better phone to take amazing selfies than the Gionee A1. It packs a 16MP front facing camera, and a decent 13MP camera on the back. The fact that it comes with a 4,010mAh battery is a bonus and it means you can keep taking selfies without the battery giving up on you.

Read our full review here- Gionee A1