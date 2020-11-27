The 3 best Black Friday iPhone deals today: free iPhone 12, 11 Pro, plus more

So, this year's Black Friday iPhone deals have landed. Are they good? Yes. Are there a ton of them to sift through? Oh boy, yes there's a lot happening this year.

If you're short on time, or simply curious, here are the 3 best Black Friday iPhone deals in our opinion... or at least, these are the ones that have really caught our eye.

First up is the iPhone 12 at Verizon, which through a combination of a trade-in plus switch can be picked up for effectively no cost. What makes this slightly better than the similar deals at T-Mobile (again, in our opinion), is the fact you can choose either the trade-in or switching offer, so there's some flexibility here.

Not interested in a switch? Well, our next two favorite Black Friday iPhone deals should do the trick. How about the iPhone 11 Pro at Verizon, which can be picked up with a simple $300 online discount. Or... wait for it... this iPhone XS for $30 at A&T. Ok, so this particular iPhone is a little long in the tooth, but don't discount it - it's still a 2018 flagship and all you need to do is pick it up with a new unlimited plan to score it for a bargain-basement price.

Of course, this selection of three offers are just a couple of today's many, many, Black Friday iPhone deals. Follow that link just there to see our main page, or, alternatively see today's best sales in their entirety on our Black Friday deals page.

Today's best Black Friday iPhone deals...

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

So, here it is - Verizon's big Black Friday iPhone 12 deal. Trade-in to save up to $700 on your monthly bill over 24 months, plus another $400 if you're switching over from another carrier (for a potentially free phone). If you've been holding off on buying the iPhone 12 so far, it's looking like this is going to be your best bet!

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

Score a free iPhone 11 Pro at Verizon today plus $300 in gift cards with a trade-in, switch, and exclusive online discount today. Not doing every step? No problem, these savings are mutually exclusive, so you can still score yourself a hefty discount by simply buying online with a new unlimited plan.

View Deal

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

And... here's the wild card Black Friday iPhone deal. For a really, really cheap flagship iPhone, consider this $10 iPhone XS at AT&T. It's not locked behind a trade-in or switch, simply pick up your phone with a new unlimited plan and bingo - one super-low cost iPhone this Black Friday.

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (over 30 mo)View Deal

Verizon - see all of today's Black Friday iPhone deals

AT&T - Black Friday iPhone deals across the entire iPhone 12 series

T-Mobile - currently has a free iPhone 12, but it's with a switch and trade-in

currently has a free iPhone 12, but it's with a switch and trade-in Alternatively, see our main Verizon Black Friday deals page

