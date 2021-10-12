Grab this Instant Pot and air fryer for its lowest price ever

The best Instant Pots ensure you can prepare a variety of dishes using an array of cooking methods in one appliance, but they can be a costly purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

In the US, Amazon has slashed 40% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker, reducing it to $119.99 from $199.99 . This is the lowest price we've seen for this Instant Pot, which has an additional lid and can replace an air fryer , even beating offers we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

Today’s best Instant Pot deal in the US

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $80 off the cost of this Instant Pot, which can roast, grill and air fry, on top of the cooking methods you’d expect from a multi-cooker, such as slow-cooking and even making yoghurt. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot, making it great value. However, we don’t know how long this price will last – so we suggest that you snap up this Instant Pot deal now.View Deal

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 has a capacity of 8 quarts, which Instant Pot claims is enough for eight portions, making it good for those with several mouths to feed, or anyone batch cooking. The additional lid works in the same way as an air fryer, circulating hot air around food located in the inner pot to create a crisp, crunchy exterior, with far less oil than deep frying uses. It can be used to roast and grill as well as air fry - methods of cooking Instant Pot dubs ‘dry’.

Alternatively, attach the pressure cooker lid if you want to employ ‘wet’ methods of cooking such as slow cooking, steaming, or even sauteing. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 has the same quick-release button found on the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, which provides a simple, safe way to release the pressure with minimal noise and mess.

On test, we found the Instant Pot was simple to use and produced stews and tagines with succulent and tender meat after just 20 minutes of cooking - a process that usually takes hours. However, when we made fries in the Instant Pot , we found they weren’t as crisp or crunchy compared to those made in an Instant Vortex Plus air fryer. Unless you’re a fry aficionado, we still think this is a worthy appliance that can definitely save space on a countertop.

More Instant Pot deals