Grab the Amazon Fire TV Cube right now at its lowest price ever

Want to spend less money on your next entertainment streaming device? You're in luck, as right now you can buy the Amazon Fire TV Cube at a heavily discounted price at the online retail giant. In fact, it's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen the streamer go on sale for.

By heading to Amazon right now, you can pick up a brand new Amazon Fire TV Cube for just $69.99. That's a 42% saving over the usual retail price of $119.99. Not only is this a massive saving, but it's also a price that hasn't yet been beat by Amazon or any other retailer.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Cube deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon US

Save 42% - The Fire TV Cube is an all-in-one streaming device, featuring 4K playback and gives you access to all the best streaming apps you can watch and subscribe to.

The Fire TV Cube is a fantastic streaming device for your home. The all-in-one streamer features 4K playback, Alexa voice assistant integration and, of course, a huge range of the best streaming services you can subscribe to, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more.

In spite of a few shortcomings that stop it from becoming one of the very best streaming devices you can buy, the Fire TV Cube is still well worth a look at its currently discounted price. Especially if you're after 4K HDR playback and the ease of voice navigation via Alexa, a great accessibility feature.

