Grab some great tech bargains at Virgin Megastore

While Amazon Prime Day may still be a while to go, you can grab some great savings from Virgin Megastore UAE right now with their current online sale. There are some good deals to be had on everything from wearables to gaming laptops to a new robot vacuum cleaner, so make sure you grab what you’re looking for before it sells out.

Best laptop deals

Buy ASUS VivoBook 14 K413EQ at AED 3999 The Asus VivoBook 14 K413EQ-AM226T features the high-end 11th gen Intel i7 processor with 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. It is the top-end variant of the budget ultrabook from Asus that offers 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and a dull HD 14-inch display panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The package makes it great for demanding tasks while being portable at the same time.



Buy MSI Summit E14 A11SCST at AED 7699 MSI Summit E14 A11SCST is a thin and light gaming laptop for those who want to game on the go. The laptop is selling for AED 7699, which is AED 300 less than usual. It comes with 11th gen Intel i7-processor with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. To power its graphics it packs an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB/

Buy MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX at AED 5499 MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX is another sleek gaming laptop from the company that's selling at AED 1000 discount. It packs 11th gen Intel i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. There's a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and a 14-inch full HD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate for crisp and smooth gaming visuals. View Deal

Buy Razer Book 13 at AED 6599 The Razer Book 13 is a thin and light productivity laptop with the 11th Gen Intel i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics, it has Intel Iris XE. The display size is 13.4-inch, which makes it easily portable and compact enough to carry around with ease.View Deal

Buy Bravo 17 A4DDR at AED 4299 MSI Bravo 17 is a hefty machine with some powerful gaming hardware. It's best for those who like to play heavy titles on the go. It has Ryzen 7 4800H processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Graphics are powered by 4GB AMD Radeon RX 5500M. The heft comes because of its huge 17.3-inch full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming experience. View Deal

Buy Apple MacBook Air 13-inch at AED 3999 For those who like the MacOS platform over Windows, this deal on MacBook Air is perfect. The sleek and lightweight Air is one of the best machines for those who like to work on the go. It's the Intel variant with 10th gen core i5 and 512GB storage.View Deal

Best gaming deals

Buy MSI GP66 Leopard 10UG at AED 9199 MSI GP66 Leopard 10UG is packed with top notch specs beginning with 10th gen Intel i7 CPU with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for storage. What makes it really top notch is its Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU with a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. This makes it a powerful gaming machine for those who like to take their gaming adventures out of the house. View Deal

Buy MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR at AED 3699 MSI Bravo 15 is also a solid deal for gamers who like to play on the go. Spec-wise, it's loaded with a Ryzen 7 4800H with 16GB RAM and 512GB in-built SSD for storage. For graphics, it's powered with 4GB AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU. The display is 15.6-inch in size and comes with a 144hz refresh rate.View Deal

Philips 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor at AED 1299 Philips 27-inch monitor is perfect for gamers who want a slightly smaller gaming setup. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with 2560 x 1440 pixels (QHD) resolution. The aspect ratio is 16:9 which is handy for the majority of games. It is topped with the AMD Freesync feature which comes helps deliver smoother frames on the 144Hz monitor.

Buy Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5 at AED 159 For those who have PlayStation 4 or 5, the Spider Man Miles Morales with a AED 40 off on the regular price. It one of the best superhero games ever made. The though to have a game of this quality is a rare treat, particularly with the PS5. So if you're a Marvel or Spider-Man fan, get this deal.View Deal

Buy Ghost of Tsushima - PS4 at AED 159 The much-loved game Ghost of Tsushima is available on sale with up to AED 110. Ghost of Tsushima is an engrossing, blood-soaked and beautiful open world game, and a fitting swan-song for the PS4, even if it's lacking in some places in originality.View Deal

Best deals on Wearables

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at AED 669 The Active 2 is a sleek smartwatch from Samsung that comes with everything great about the Galaxy Watch, such as the reliable performance, a beautiful display, multiple-day battery life, and it comes in a great form factor that fits most wrists.

