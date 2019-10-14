Google Pixel 4 won't come with USB-C headphones or 3.5mm adaptor

Google won't reveal the Pixel 4 for around another day at the time of writing, but we have a clear picture of what to expect from most of the phone thanks to leaks and announcements - and now we even know what accessories will likely be included in the box.

Pictures shared to Reddit show the retail box for the Google Pixel 4 in its Just Black color.

We can't confirm the source, but the packaging looks remarkably similar to the box for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, which makes sense, and makes us a little more confident that this is accurate.

Everything we know about the Google Pixel 4

Google has already confirmed Android 11

Our clearest idea of the Google Pixel 4 price

The rear of the box confirms specs that we've previously heard leaked from other sources, such as that the phone will come in a 64GB storage variant and sport a 5.7-inch display.

It also confirms the accessories will include a 18W USB-C power adaptor with a charging cable and a Quick Switch Adaptor.

There's no sign of USB-C headphones or a 3.5mm headphone converter, which may be a major deal for those who are frustrated with the lack of a headphone jack on recent Google phones.

It looks like you'll have to have Bluetooth headphones to be able to connect to the device, or you'll need to purchase your own adaptor or USB-C connected headphones to use with the Google Pixel 4 range.

Via 9To5Google