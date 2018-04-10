Google Home and Google Home Mini now launched in India at Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,499 respectively

Google today launched Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers from its ‘Made by Google’ portfolio in India.

The Google Assistant-powered speakers were first showcased in October, where Google also announced a bigger Google Home Max AI-based speaker. However, the Home Max has not made it to India alongside its smaller siblings.

Both the smart speakers function on voice commands and can perform tasks like cast audio and video, play music, get answers from Google, set reminders, tell you about your day, control smart home devices and lot more.

To make Google Assistant more relevant for Indian users, Google has added Indian customisations to the speaker. The company recently introduced Hindi language support with 10 other regional languages. Also, the Assistant now is better at recognising the Indian accent. To expand the content on Google Home, the company has partnered with multiple homegrown companies.

Google Home and Home Mini price and availability

Google Home and Google Home Mini will be priced at Rs 9,999, and Rs 4,499 respectively and will be available for purchase online exclusively on Flipkart, and in over 750 retail stores across the country including Reliance Digital, Croma, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Sangeetha, and Poorvika.

Google Home Mini is available in two colours – Chalk and Charcoal – while Google Home will be available in Chalk. Coral will be coming soon.

Launch offers

Customers buying Google Home or Google Home Mini on Flipkart you get a free JioFi router along with special offers on exchange and streaming music subscriptions. Buying a Google Home at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores will get you a free JioFi router with 100GB of high-speed 4G data (worth Rs 2,499), and at select Philips Hue and Croma outlets you get a Philips Hue + Google Home Mini at a special bundled price.

Also ACT Fibernet retail customers subscribing to 12-month advance rental plans of 90MBPS and above, will receive a Google Home Mini. And above all, users get 10% cashback when purchasing using HDFC Bank credit cards.