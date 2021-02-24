Gladbach vs Man City live stream: how to watch 2021 Champions League match from anywhere

Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side can continue their incredible form as they take on German opposition in Budapest - don't miss a kick with our guide to getting a Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City live stream and watch the match online.

City come into the match of the back of a 0-1 win away at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday - a result which saw the Sky Blues make it 18 straight wins in a row.

The Group C winners now head in to the knock-out stages with a first-leg clash against Borussia Monchengladbach - a side playing for the first time in this round of the tournament.

Having made a promising start to the season, Gladbach's form has tailed off badly in recent weeks, a situation not helped by recent confirmation that manager Marco Rose will depart the club for Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Having lost in dismal style at home to Mainz 05 at the weekend, it could be a tough night for Gladbach against the epitome of a form side .

Will City take one step closer to winning European football's premier competition for the first time, or can the German's stop their winning streak?

Read on to find how to watch a Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City live stream today from anywhere.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Gladbach vs Man City free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City clash is being shown on the CBS All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. However, note that American residents abroad wanting to sign up for the service in full will need their US credit card handy to complete the transaction and gain access. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Gladbach vs Man City live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, February 25. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Borussia Gladbach vs Man City in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Thursday, February 25. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City set for 1.30am IST on Wednesday night / Thursday morning.

Gladbach vs Man City latest team news

Gladbach appear to be at full strength coming into this game, with Breel Embolo expected to start in attack and Denis Zakaria tipped to come into midfield.

City remain without centre back Nathan Are, but will be boosted by the availability of Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, while Rodri and Phil Foden could also figure here after being rested at the weekend.