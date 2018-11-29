Get free delivery on Amazon for a whole week

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have only just finished, but if you were unable to bag the bargain you wanted Amazon has a different offer for you.

Free delivery. On everything. For a whole week.

Between November 29 and December 5, you can get free delivery on all products "listed as 'dispatched' or 'fulfilled' by Amazon on the product detail page...with no minimum order amount."

Normally you have to have at least £20 of eligible products in your basket to qualify for free delivery (or £10 if you're buying books), which is annoying if you're looking for a single low-cost item that's listed as free delivery, but comes in under the £20 threshold - forcing you to spend more than you would have liked.

For one week though, you can make as many of these small purchases as you want and get free delivery on every order. There's no limit to the amount of times you can take advantage of Amazon's free delivery offer during the week.

How to get Amazon free delivery

Taking advantage of the Amazon free delivery week couldn't be easier. Just load up your basket with free delivery-eligible items, head to the checkout and enter code FREEDELIVERY in the voucher code box.

Make sure you don't have one-click purchase enabled, as you'll skip the code entry box, and make sure the products in your basket are 'dispatched' or 'fulfilled' by Amazon, otherwise you'll find yourself paying for delivery.

It's great news if you're yet to finish your Christmas shopping, with Amazon claiming that all orders will be delivered within 1-2 working days after dispatch. Plenty of time to get them wrapped ahead of the big day, then.