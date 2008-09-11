Wii gets RealMotion Pool Cue

If you are a pool fan without the space in your poky flat to have your own pool room, then the idea of a highly realistic Wii pool cue peripheral will no doubt whet your hustler's whistle.

Upshot Games' RealMotion Pool Cue will ship with American Pool Deluxe for Wii in the US next month. No word yet as to who is set to bring the game to UK shores.

TechRadar is eager to trial out the cue peripheral, so we may well have to get the game on import if it doesn't find itself a UK distributor this side of Xmas.

"It is the dedication to realism that led to the development of the RealMotion Pool Cue for American Pool Deluxe," said Eric 'The Preacher' Yow, World Pool-Billiard Association Masse World Champion.

"Tested extensively by real billiards pros like me, you can be assured this is the only real pool game for Wii."

You can see more on the game, American Pool Deluxe at AmericanPoolDeluxe.com.