Sony: holographic and full-screen 3D multiplayer gaming incoming

A studio director for Sony has been speaking to Edge magazine about the future of 3D gaming and he believes that there's some interesting scope for the format – including the use of holograms.

In the interview, Mick Hocking reveals that Sony has been working on some future tech that hopes to offer split-screen 3D gaming without the split screen.

"We have some new technology that we've shown to developers that uses 3D techniques," Hocking explains.

"It allows two players to play full screen multi-player games but without each being able to see the other's view, and they have been massively keen on them."

Good signs

Hocking also explains that there are a number of gaming concepts that devs are already working on, saying: "3D on mobile devices, and other forms of 3D, are all possible and many companies are working on them right now.

"We also have techniques like holographics for the PS3 that I think will be very interesting for the future 3D games."

As for the current mood surrounding 3D in the industry, Hocking is pretty adamant that it is here to stay and says there are more than 50 3D titles due for release.

"Some of them are massive names," said Hocking. "That's a really, really good sign that the industry is behind our unique message that 3D is a key element in the future of home consoles."