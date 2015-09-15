Everything you missed at Sony's Tokyo Game Show event

Introduction
Sony skipped Gamescom this year, instead choosing to hold off on some of its big announcements for shows later down the line. The first of those, the Tokyo Games Show, is taking place right now and Sony has delivered its keynote.
But don't worry if you didn't know it was happening - we've rounded up the biggest stories from the event. Click on and allow us to highlight the best moments of the show.
Project Morpheus gets a new name
Though still in development, Sony's Project Morpheus has become such a familiar name that we wouldn't care if it stuck - just maybe without the "Project". Sony's virtual reality is still the god of dreams, just no longer in name: Sony announced Morpheus has a finalised name of - wait for it - PlayStation VR.
Not the most thrilling of titles, sure, but it's nice and easy to remember, which will be helpful as Sony tries to push virtual reality into the mainstream. It's also the type of name that will work better across an entire platform, encompassing the headset, software, and possibly even other hardware. The Sony Z5 Premium has a 4K screen - just saying.
I can see a rainbow
You'd have been forgiven at E3 for thinking Sony had forgotten about the PS Vita, but we're looking at two new pastel blue and red Vita colours that say otherwise. Yeah you heard, the Vita is ALIVE with new colours. Cor.
Unfortunately these are only for Japan for now, as are the lovely new PS4 faceplates, featuring such favourites as blue, green, purple, pink and gold. There's also a silver one on its way. The faceplates will be available in Japan on November 6 and we expect we'll see them roll out to the rest of the world soon after.
Oh, and there are four new DualShock 4 colours on the way: gold, silver, steel black, silver and crystal. Lovely stuff.
Bloodborne gets its first major expansion
If you're into games that punish you in a "not 50 Shades" kind of way, you're probably a fan of Bloodborne, From Software's gothic adventure game for the PS4. In Tokyo, Sony announced that the game will get its first full expansion, titled 'The Old Hunters', later this year. It's coming to Japan on November 24, and we expect everyone else will get it around the same time.
Everybody's Golf is coming to PS4
We really liked Everybody's Golf, so we're pleased that it's finally moving over to the PS4. Even better, it looks like Sony's opened it up a bit, with the opportunity to take part in other activities like parachuting and dicking about in golf buggies.
And so is Gravity Rush 2
The Vita doesn't have a massive lineup of quality exclusives, but Gravity Rush (or Gravity Daze if you're in Japan) is definitely among the cream. Now Sony has announced the game is getting remastered for the PS4 by Bluepoint Games, the developer responsible for a number of Sony's other upgraded titles such as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. It'll hit the PlayStation 4 on December 10, with all three DLC packs included.
Sony also confirmed that Gravity Rush 2 will launch in 2016, but we didn't get any other details beyond the fact it's also coming to PS4.
Ubisoft shocks absolutely nobody
Ubisoft took to the stage at TGS to show off a new trailer for Assassin's Creed: Syndicate that teased some new Jack the Ripper content. If you're making a game about the end of the Industrial Revolution in London and you don't feature Jack in there somehow, you're doing something wrong. This wasn't a huge surprise.
Yakuza 6 is a PlayStation 4 exclusive
Yakuza 6 was also announced as a PS4 exclusive, and it's coming in Fall 2016. There was no footage on show, but just picture a load of Japanese gangsters being quite violent with each other and it's probably not far off.
Sony also announced it will launch a HD remake of the original Yakuza in Japan on January 21, 2016. No word on a release outside of Japan - sorry.
The Kingdom Hearts game names get very confusing
Square Enix is bringing three Kingdom Hearts games to the PS4, and they'll all be bundled in a package called Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. Got that? No? Try again. How about now?
In this package you'll get Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth By Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage, a new playable "episode" the will bridge the story to Kingdom Hearts 3. There's also Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance DH, a remake of the 3DS game, and Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover, a new cinematic.