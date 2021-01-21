Fujifilm GFX100S release date, price, rumors and leaks

Fujifilm's GFX series have pushed medium format cameras into the realm of (relative) affordability and portability – and the next addition to the family is rumored to be the new Fujifilm GFX100S.

Right now, the GFX series consists of three models: the Fujifilm GFX100 (the 102MP flagship), Fujifilm GFX 50S (a 51.4MP model with SLR styling) and Fujifilm GFX 50R (a smaller, lighter version of the GFX 50S).

The Fujifilm GFX100S is expected to be a mix of the first two cameras in that list, combining a 102MP sensor with the more compact, SLR-styling of the GFX 50S. If the rumors are correct, it could also have a more affordable price tag than any camera of its kind so far.

With medium format shooting offering peerless dynamic range and low light performance, this is a very exciting prospect indeed for professional shooters. But what else can the latest leaks and rumors tell us about what the rumored GFX100S has in store?

We've rounded up all of the latest rumors and combined it with our analysis of what it all means, based on our experience of the GFX system.

Naturally, we'll bring you all of the official news if and when it breaks too, but for now here are all the latest whispers about the GFX100S and a possible addition to its G lens lineup.

The Fujifilm GFX100S is expected to be officially announced at Fujifilm's X Summit, which has now been confirmed to be taking place on January 27 at 8am EST / 1pm GMT, or midnight AEST on January 28 for those in Australia.

We don't yet have any clear signs of what the GFX100S' on-sale date is going to be, but it's likely you'll have a little time to save up (or sell your car).

At recent Fujifilm launches, like the one for the Fujifilm X-T4, we saw a two-month gap between the event and the camera hitting shelves. It could well be a similar case for the GFX100S, particularly given the pandemic's impact on global supply chains.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

As for the possible price of the GFX100S, a post on January 6 from the pretty reliable Fuji Rumors claimed that the camera could cost $5,999 (around £4,415, AU$7750), And the site sounded pretty confident about that figure.

While that would still be significantly more than the Sony A7R IV's launch price of $3,500 / £3,500 / AU$5,699, it would be the first time a 102MP medium format camera has been in that ballpark.

Take, for example, the Fujifilm GFX100 – that camera cost $9,999 (about £7,920 / AU$14,450) before tax when it arrived in June 2019, while the Fujifilm GFX 50S's price is only slightly less than the GFX100S' rumored tag at $5,499 / £3,999 / AU$9,300.

Of course, these prices do still keep medium format cameras firmly in professional territory, but the GFX series has made big strides towards making them more affordable. If these GFX100S rumors are correct, it could be another important step on that path.

Fujifilm GFX100S rumors and leaks

Expected to have the same 102MP Bayer sensor as the GFX100

Rumored to be smaller than the Fujifilm GFX 50S

Could have a similar SLR design to that camera

May arrive without the GFX100's non-removable battery grip

Some of the earliest rumors about the Fujifilm GFX100S started in late 2020. On December 10, the usually reliable Fuji Rumors claimed that GFX100S would be the official name of the camera – and that this name gave us several clues about its design.

In Fujifilm's current GFX series, the only model with the letter 'S' in its name is the GFX 50S – and Fuji has previously stated that the 'S' stands for SLR. That means we can expect the rumored GFX100S, which is expected to be built around a 102MP Bayer sensor, to have a similar design to that camera.

This should theoretically mean that the GFX100S will arrive without the non-removable battery grip that adds to the current Fujifilm GFX100's considerable heft. It would also likely see the GFX100S come with a built-in viewfinder, which would differ from the rangefinder-style design of the Fujifilm GFX50R.

The current Fujifilm GFX 50S is relatively small for a medium format camera. But could the rumored GFX100S be even smaller, despite that 102MP resolution? (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps even more tantalizing is the prospect of a (relatively) small 102MP medium format camera. Fuji Rumors followed up its post about the GFX100S' name with another on January 6 that claimed that the Fujifilm GFX100S, "will be a bit smaller than the Fujifilm GFX50S".

The GFX100 was the first medium format camera with that 102MP resolution to be built for handheld shooting outdoors – and if its successor is indeed smaller than the GFX 50S, that would be quite an achievement. The GFX 50S weighs 920g (including the EVF), compared to the GFX100's 1.4kg heft.

Of course, the GFX 50S is by no means a small camera, with that body being bigger and heavier than most full-frame DSLRs. But we did manage to carry it around in a relatively small shoulder bag, along with some prime lenses.

If we can do the same with a 102MP medium format camera like the rumored GFX100S, then that could make it a very desirable option for landscape photographers.

(Image credit: Future)

Like the GFX100 (above), the GFX100S is expected to have in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which may have been redesigned to fit into its smaller body. And according to a Fuji Rumors post on January 20, the long-awaited Fujifilm GF80mm f/1.7 lens will also be announced alongside the camera.

This is a big deal because the GF lens lineup is currently slightly lacking in super-bright primes like that f/1.7 lens, and this could help broaden its appeal among pros. That lens is also expected to be the fastest ever medium format lens with autofocus.

Of course, there's still plenty we don't know about the rumored GFX100S, but we'll bring you all of the official news if it does indeed arrive at Fujifilm X Summit event on January 27.