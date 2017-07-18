Freshly leaked Nokia 8 press renders reveal dual-camera setup, massive front bezels

A leak yesterday spoke about the Nokia 8 and some of the hardware that it will bring to the table. It was also learned that the smartphone will break cover on the 31st of July. We’re now coming across a detailed press render leaked by Evan Blass a.k.a @evleaks on Twitter. The renderings found here show the dual-camera setup on the back, thus corroborating previous leaks.

This is the Nokia 8 https://t.co/YUUbFOgbBX pic.twitter.com/xrHBRx4H8IJuly 17, 2017

The front, however, is slightly disappointing as it comes with a fairly thick bottom and top bezels. This is partly because Nokia is going with a physical home button on the front accompanied by capacitive keys on either side, which is a throwback to some older Android flagships from the years past.

The dual-camera on the back comes with Carl-Zeiss branding, so one can expect the camera to be a decent performer. However, we can’t ascertain the real performance of a camera until it’s tested, so we’ll reserve judgment until then. It’s relieving to know that Nokia is also offering a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio playback, instead of going with a USB C hybrid. It’s not clear at this point if the Nokia 8 will come with a USB C port for charging and data transfer, although we’ll be very surprised if it doesn’t.

The Nokia 8 is expected to be packing a 5.3-inch Quad HD (2560x1440) display, 4/6/8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 13MP dual-cameras on the back, and Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is believed to have dimensions of 151.55 x 73.7mm, but there’s no word on the thickness as of yet. Reports have pegged the phone to be available in Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue, and Gold/Copper color variants at launch.

(Main Image: Evan Blass)