France vs Belgium live stream: how to watch today's World Cup semi-final online

Strap in for what should be a stone-cold classic of a FIFA World Cup semi-final at Russia 2018. France vs Belgium sees probably the two standout teams go head-to-head to see who will progress to the World Cup final - and we're here to explain how you can live stream France vs Belgium for free.

Live stream France vs Belgium - when and where France vs Belgium will be held at the 64,000-capacity St Petersburg Stadium. It's a 9pm kick-off local time today, so that's 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am Wednesday morning AEST, and 8pm in both France and Belgium.

Few would disagree that this fixture involves the strongest two teams left at Russia 2018 and picking a favourite is almost impossible. France look strong in all departments and have been steadily improving all tournament, with Paul Pogba increasingly influential in midfield and Kylian Mbappe - one of the stars of this World Cup - an explosive threat up front.

Those two could be key for the French, but they'll need to be wary of the devastating counter attacks launched by Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku that worked so effectively in Belgium's impressive win against Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Will the Red Devils repeat the trick and be our first 2018 World Cup finalist? Find out by following the instructions below and watching via a free live stream wherever you are in the world. And don't forget, for all the watching and streaming information for the rest of the tournament, you can check out World Cup watching guide.

How to stream France vs Belgium live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch France vs Belgium live on the BBC . Kick-off is at 7pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with the BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range color (HDR) - though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If you live outside the UK and still want to watch the match for free, don’t worry as you can catch the game with a VPN . Simply head over to ExpressVPN , sign up (bearing in mind its 30-day money back guarantee), download its software and go to TVPlayer.com to watch Brazil vs Belgium from anywhere in the world.

How to watch France vs Belgium: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The France vs Belgium match will begin at 2pm ET or at 11am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online by following the directions above.

How to watch France vs Belgium: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Belgium vs France: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage led to a new agreement with SBS . SBS is now simulcasting the rest of the World Cup and the network will show France vs Belgium at 4am on Wednesday morning. You can also watch the match for free outside the country with a VPN by following the instructions above.

How to watch Belgium vs France: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show France vs Belgium at 6am NZST on Wednesday, July 11. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

