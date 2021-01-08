Fitbit smartwatch deals: $50 price cuts on the all-new Fitbit Sense and Versa 2

If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and luckily for you, we've found some epic Fitbit deals at QVC right now.



For a limited time, you can get the all-new Fitbit Sense on sale for $279.95 (was $329.95). That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch.



If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, you can also get the best-selling Versa 2 on sale for $149.95 (was $199.95).

Save $50 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity.

Save $50 - QVC has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $149.95. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Released last year, the Fitbit Sense is packed with advanced health features and GPS technology while also keeping you connected with apps, messaging, and notifications. The swimproof smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep, and includes an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity, which claims to indicate your body's response to stress.



While the Fitbit Versa lacks GPS technology and the Sense's advanced health features, the smartwatch does track activity, workouts, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. The Versa 2 also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.



Keep in mind these are limited-time promotions, and while this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatches, it's the best deal we've found today, so you should snag these Fitbit bargains now before it's too late.

