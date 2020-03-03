Fitbit sale: the Fitbit Versa gets a $55 price cut at Walmart

Get in shape and save money with Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers that are currently on sale. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Versa on sale for $144 at Walmart. That's a $55 price cut and the best price we've found for the popular smartwatch. You can also get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $77 and the Charge 3 on sale for $119.



The Fitbit Versa is loaded with health-focused features while also keeping you connected. The Versa tracks all-day activity, distance, calories burned, and provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch even offers personalized workouts with on-screen coaching that will give you real-time stats conveniently on your wrist. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite music on the Versa with 300+ songs that you can store, or connect to Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to music wire-free. The Versa also provides an impressive four-day battery life and keeps you connected with the ability to receive notifications, make calls, send messages, and more.



Shop the best Fitbit deals below, and keep in mind, these offers are limited-time promotions, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $144 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $144. The swim-proof Versa tracks sleep, calories burned, and 15+ workouts and can store up to 300+ songs.

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $76.84 at Amazon

You can save $53 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $119 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $119 at Amazon. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

