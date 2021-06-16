Finland vs Russia live stream: how to watch today's Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere

Matchday two of the Euros (already!) kicks off with a tasty encounter between Finland and Russia, a rivalry forged by a history of conflict between the North European neighbours. Follow our guide to watch a Finland vs Russia live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group B game from anywhere.

Finland vs Russia Euro 2020 live stream Date: Wednesday, June 16 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 4pm MSK / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia Free live streams: BBC iPlayer Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Finland's opening game victory over Denmark amounted to little more than a footnote after the horror of Christian Eriksen's collapse and the Eagle-Owls will be looking to make some happy memories at this, their first ever major international tournament.

Russia have it all to do after a chastening experience at the hands of Belgium, who ran out 3-0 winners in Saint Petersburg on Saturday night. Stanislav Cherchesov's men were lucky to get away that easily after a performance that was devoid of anything positive. If today's game follows a similar pattern it wouldn't be difficult to imagine the 30,000-strong Saint Petersburg crowd turning on their team, with their head coach already an unpopular figure.

For Finland it will be a much-needed change of scenery and a case of getting the party started again. Joel Pohjanpalo went down in history as Finland's first ever Euros goalscorer and match-winner, and there's no bigger incentive than the prospect of beating Russia for the first time since 1912.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Finland vs Russia live stream and watch this game from wherever you are in the world for FREE.

More great summer sport: see how to watch Olympics live stream

Free Euro 2020 live streams

The best thing about Euro 2020 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK, with BBC airing this clash.

In fact, there are loads of free Euro 2020 coverage options all over Europe. Fans in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport, anyone in France can watch on TF1, people in Spain can tune in on Mediaset, and in Germany there's ARD and ZDF. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't worry. As we're about to explain, using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favourite streaming services with you wherever you are - and ExpressVPN is our top choice right now.

How to live stream Finland vs Russia from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, all you need to do to tap into your domestic Euro 2020 coverage from anywhere is select a server back in your home country. It's that simple.

(Image credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com)

How to watch a FREE Finland vs Russia live stream online in the UK

In the UK, Finland vs Russia is being shown on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2pm BST. The build-up starts at 1.45pm. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream Finland vs Russia free by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, BBC iPlayer doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV licence). If you're not in the UK right now, you can use a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action on just as you would at home.

How to watch Finland vs Russia in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the Finland vs Russia game, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Wednesday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Finland vs Russia directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Finland vs Russia without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream Finland vs Russia in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, and Finland vs Russia is set to kick-off at 11pm AEST on Wednesday night. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Finland vs Russia: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the Finland vs Russia game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Finland vs Russia live stream, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand