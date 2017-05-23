Fancy an iPhone with a 10-core processor? Check out Meizu’s new Pro 6s smartphone

Meizu has just unveiled the Meizu Pro 6s at an event in China, and the smartphone is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in a while.

Inspired design to say the least!

The Meizu Pro 6s looks almost identical to its predecessor, the Meizu Pro 6, which itself had an uncanny resemblance to a certain phone made by a manufacturer whose name is that of a fruit.

The unibody aluminium design looks great and premium on its own, but when compared to an iPhone, the similarities are uncanny. From the rounded edges to the extremely similar antenna lines, to the precisely machined holes for the microphone and speaker, Meizu were very obviously ‘inspired’ by the iPhone.

The iPhone similarities don't end with the design, the Pro 6s comes with a 3D touch display and similar pressure tracking features.

Features/Specifications

Coming back to the Pro 6s, it comes with a 5.2-inch full HD display, a 3,020 man battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB non expandable storage a 5MP front camera and a new 12MO rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a IMX386 sensor.

The camera also comes with a variety or tricks up its sleeve such as 40axis Optical Image stabilisation, 10-LED dual tone flash, laser autofocus and phase detection autofocus.

The device is powered by a deca-core (Yes, that’s 10 cores folks!) Hello X25 processor paired with the Mali - T880MP4 GPU.

Finally, on the software front it runs Meizu’s own (rather peculiar i must say) Flyme OS running atop Android Marshmallow. No Android 7.0 Nougat in this day and age? What a disappointment.

Price and availability

The meizu Pro 6s will launch in China on 4 November at a price of CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 26,600). There is no news as of now of an Indian release.

Source: Android Authority