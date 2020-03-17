Facebook's Portal smart display gets a massive $110 price cut

Staying connected with family and friends has never been more important, and Facebook's line of video chat devices can help you do just that. The Alexa-enabled Portal is a smart home display that allows you to make video calls and much more completely hands-free.



Starting today through March 25th, the social network is offering a massive $110 discount on the first generation Portal when you apply the coupon code MARCHMANIA at checkout. That brings the cost down to $89, which is the lowest price we've seen for the smart home display.



The 10.1-inch smart home display is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands and distraction-free. The first generation Portal features a smart camera that pans, zooms, and widens automatically, so you can move and talk freely while always staying in frame. The Portal also includes smart sound technology that enhances voices while minimizing unwanted background noise.

The Alexa-enabled display also allows you to play music, make calls, and check the weather completely hands-free and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone, and video calls are always encrypted.



This is not only an incredible deal but also an excellent price for a feature-rich smart home display. Amazon's Echo Show, Portal's rival, currently retails for $229.99, which makes $89 price tag on the Facebook display extremely appealing. Keep in mind this is a limited time offer that ends on March 25.

You can learn about Facebook's other device with our hands-on Facebook Portal TV review.