Exclusive: OnePlus 8 series set to launch in mid-April

No conversation of new flagships phones is complete without mentioning OnePlus, and it seems like we won’t have to wait long for the launch of the OnePlus 8 series.

TechRadar has learned from a source close to the company that the OnePlus 8 will be unveiled in the second week of April. The source expects this to be a global announcement, so this is likely to be the same date that the phone is unveiled all over the world.

Our source was unable to confirm the exact products that would be unveiled or any of the specs for the upcoming phones.

Numerous other leaks have suggested OnePlus will be moving to three product lines in 2020, with the introduction of a “Lite” model as part of the OnePlus 8 family. It’s unlikely to be a budget smartphone, and will most probably be a premium mid-ranger.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

What will the OnePlus 8 series bring?

The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to move to a new angular design, according to early renders from OnLeaks that suggest it'll have a 6.4-inch display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Considering that OnePlus confirmed last year that all its future devices will sport high refresh rates, we are expecting the OnePlus 8 Lite to have a 90Hz refresh rate. The renders reveal a triple camera setup, with a high-resolution primary camera, an ultrawide lens and a ToF depth sensor.

On the inside, we expect the phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset but other specs are currently unclear.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

As for the OnePlus 8, we might be looking at a bigger 6.6-inch curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera on the left corner.

While the resolution will still be Full HD+, it is likely to make the move to a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, we see a triple camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro, with a high-resolution primary camera, flanked by an ultrawide and a telephoto shooter.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

And lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to sport an even bigger QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole camera. Like the OnePlus 8, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, with 5G presumably included too.

It will have a quad-camera setup, adding a ToF sensor to the primary, ultrawide and telephoto combo. Bigger batteries and faster Warp charging standards could also debut on the OnePlus 8 series.

There are also murmurs of wireless charging and IP certification to finally make it to OnePlus devices, which could imply an increase in the final selling prices. The company is also said to be working on a pair of true wireless earbuds, which should also share the stage.