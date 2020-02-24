This could be our first live look at the OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 is expected to be unveiled in the next few months alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and the much-rumored OnePlus 8 Lite. A recent leak, allegedly of the OnePlus 8 Pro puts the spotlight on the rear panel of the phone and is in line with the previous leaks and renders.

According to a Twitter user, these images were spotted first on Discord and subsequently on Weibo, revealing the front and the back of the phone. As we cannot authenticate the source of the image, we'll advise you take this with a pinch of salt.

The leaked images reveal the rear camera module in the center like the OnePlus 7T Pro, with three camera sensors and a Time of Flight (3D ToF) sensor positioned just below the flash. You can also spot the "OnePlus 5G" branding, hinting that the phone in pictures could be a 5G variant.

On the front, we can see a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera with a curved, edge-to-edge display. If true, this will be the OnePlus' first smartphone to sport a punch hole notch, a departure from the pop-up selfie camera seen on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which brings in 5G compatibility whether the company decides to announce a 4G LTE variant of the phone alongside remains to be seen.

Rumored specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro include a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone is said to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.

OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 8 series sometime in March, and we'll know more in the weeks leading up to the launch.