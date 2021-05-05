Epic AirPods deals: AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and the latest-model AirPods on sale

We're rounding up today's best AirPods deals from Amazon's latest sale, which include price cuts on the best-selling AirPods Pro, the all-new AirPods Max, and the 2019 Apple AirPods.

You'll find the AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249.99), which is the best price we've seen in months for the wireless earbuds.



Amazon also has fantastic deals on AirPods with charging case, which are marked down to just $129 (was $159), and you can snag the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $149.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price.



If you're looking to score a price cut on the all-new AirPods Max, amazon has a rare $16 discount on the over-ear headphones.



All of Amazon's deals are currently in stock and ready to ship, so if you see a price, you like we recommend taking advantage right now before it's too late.

Today's best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's cheapest AirPods deal, you can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $128.98. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - The AirPods with wireless charging case are now on sale for $149.99 at Amazon. That's $10 cheaper than last week's price and a fantastic deal for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. Apple's truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $532.32 at Amazon

Save $16 - You can score a rare price cut on the all-new AirPods Max in a fantastic deal from Amazon. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal applies to the Silver color.

View Deal

More AirPods deals

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.