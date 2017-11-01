Enjoy nighttime reading? Barnes & Noble's Nook GlowLight 3 wants to save your eyes

Barnes & Noble's Nook line always seems to grow by one during the holiday shopping season, and today that prophecy came true once again. The bookseller has announced a brand-new Nook, one that's especially well-suited for nighttime reading.

The Nook GlowLight 3 is the first from Barnes and Noble to feature "enhanced front light technology." This allows for comfortable reading day or night, with a warm orange glow emanating from the screen when in Night Mode.

If it sounds similar to the sleep-saving Night Shift feature found on iOS devices, it is. The idea is that an orange hue prevents a device's usual blue light from messing up your circadian rhythm, which can disrupt sleep.

Night Mode on the GlowLight 3 can either be activated manually or automatically, with the automatic option gradually changing the color of your 6-inch screen as day shifts into the evening hours.

Nook GlowLight 3's daytime mode

As you can see in the photo above, there are also new buttons on both sides that allow you to turn the (digital) page on the tablet.

The Nook GlowLight 3 features a soft finish on the front and back so it's easy and comfortable to hold, B&N says. The e-reader also doubles the storage from 4GB on older GlowLight models to 8GB.

The new Nook Glowlight 3 costs $119.99 and is available for pre-order now and will be available online and in stores on November 8.

Those who purchase the e-ink reader will get a complimentary issue of The New Yorker, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal or USA Today.

Is this new Nook enough to take the Amazon Kindle line – including the $119.99 Kindle Paperwhite – down a peg? Probably not, but at least you have one more option to choose from.