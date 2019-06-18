England vs Afghanistan live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

Having notched up three wins from their four Cricket World Cup 2019 so far, Eoin Morgan's England side have largely lived up to their pre-tournament billing as favourites. Will they maintain their momentum against a struggling Afghanistan side? No matter where you are in the world you can watch this crucial match by using our guide below to getting an England vs Afghanistan live stream.

Afghanistan went into the competition with expectations of providing a surprise or two, but have so far underwhelmed, losing all four of their matches in fairly routine fashion.

Live stream England vs Afghanistan - where and when Today's match, takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester, the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. So that's 2pm Afghanistan Standard Time, and 7.30pm AEST.

While England will go into the match with confidence, they do have a number of injuries ahead of the match. Opening batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out for the next two matches with a hamstring tear while skipper Eoin Morgan is a doubt after suffering back spasms during Friday's win over the West Indies.

Another potential boost for Afghanistan is that the Old Trafford pitch may offer some help to Afghanistan's three potent spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

It could all add up to much closer game than recent form suggest and it's a match you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our England vs Afghanistan live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream the England World Cup game live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Afghanistan vs England is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch the game in New Zealand live stream

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan: US live stream