eBay’s giving Aussies a chance to snag 20% off a plethora of tech products

If you’ve been waiting to lay your hands on some brand-new tech and are getting impatient for Black Friday to come along, well, you can scratch that itch now.

Starting today, eBay has a 20% discount on a huge range of gear from a wide selection of Australian tech retailers, but you will have to use the code PLUG20 at checkout to snag that bargain.

If you’ve had a laptop on your shopping list, Dell, Asus and Lenovo are amongst the retailers participating in this massive sale.

Sony, Mighty Ape and VideoPro are also on board, so get ready to grab some great audio gear or upgrade your home entertainment for cheap.

It’s worth noting that many stores have jacked up their prices prior to the sale going live, so we recommend doing a quick search for retail prices and any other sales before you pull the trigger on eBay.

Sale highlights

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Space Grey ($975.20, down from $1,229): If you’re after the latest from Apple and either not keen to wait for the iPhone X or simply don’t want to drop almost $2,000 for a handset, this is the deal for you. Get yourself the brand new iPhone 8 Plus 64GB in Space Grey for only $975.20 when you plug in the PLUG20 code at the eBay checkout.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 ($1,679.20, down from $2,299): We’re pretty big fans of the XPS 13 over at TechRadar, with the latest model scoring itself an elusive 5/5 in our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review . This particular configuration boasts a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. You can get the Dell XPS 13 for only $1,679.20 on the company’s eBay store, just be sure to enter in PLUG20 at checkout.

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II ($380, down from $499): The second iteration of the ever-popular noise-cancelling headphones from Bose is an improvement on near-perfection. With Google Assistant now integrated into the headphones, these will be the only cans you need, whether it be for long flights, train rides or just everyday listening. You can get the Bose QC35 II in black for only $380 with the code PLUG20, or if you’re after the silver pair, check them out here .

Nikon D850 (body only; $4,940; down from $5,499): With a 45MP back-illuminated sensor for the best image quality possible, this is Nikon’s best pro DSLR yet. And given that it’s only just been released, it’s a rare opportunity to land a 20% discount on the camera. This premium piece of photographic gear retails for $5,499 a pop, but use the code PLUG20 at checkout and snag the Nikon D850 body for $4,940 , giving you some leftover change to invest in a cool new lens.

Yamaha YHT-1840 5.1ch home theatre system ($439.20; down from $549): Enjoying your favourite shows and movies (especially the action flicks) with big sound doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Get the theatre experience at home with this 5.1ch home theatre system from Yamaha, featuring full support for 4K UHD and HDR video. The entire package – with front, surround and centre speakers – is listed for $549 on eBay, but thanks to the sale, the 5.1ch Yamaha YHT-1840 home theatre system comes down to just over $439 , provided you remember to use the code PLUG20 at checkout.