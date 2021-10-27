Early Black Friday deal drops the Surface Pro 7 to $599 - the lowest price ever

Early Black Friday deals are live at Best Buy, and we've just spotted a massive price cut on Microsoft's versatile Surface Pro 7. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7 with a black-type cover on sale for just $599 (was $959). That's a massive $360 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the laptop-tablet hybrid.



The best part about this offer is the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee which promises that any product featured in today's sale will not go any lower in price before the official Black Friday deals event. If, for some reason, they do, Best Buy is offering a full refund for the difference.

Early Black Friday deal: Surface Pro 7

The versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays and docking stations, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.

More Surface Pro 7 deals

