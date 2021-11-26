Don’t overlook the Xbox Series S during Black Friday

Black Friday is now in full swing, but one thing you won't find during the annual sales extravaganza is stock of either the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Both consoles remain infuriatingly hard to find, a problem that's likely to persist for many more months to come. The Xbox Series S, though, is in plentiful supply – and there are even some enticing bundles and discounts to be had.

Microsoft’s strategy of releasing a less powerful console may have been dismissed by some as a waste of time, but the longer the Xbox Series X remains sold out, the more attractive option the Xbox Series S has become.

With a price point of $299 / £249, the Xbox Series S is significantly cheaper than the Xbox Series X and PS5 at $449, which are often bundled with games and accessories to inflate the price even more.

The Xbox Series S, meanwhile, can be purchased on its own or with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which grants you access to hundreds of games including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 to name but a few. Xbox All Access is also a possibility if you want to pay for the console in monthly installments.

While the Xbox Series S is admittedly a step down from the Xbox Series X, it isn’t as drastic as some might think – you’re only really sacrificing resolution and sometimes framerate. Fundamentally, you're still playing the same games as Xbox Series X owners, like the aforementioned Halo Infinite, and countless other next-gen titles that have been released. You just don’t have to pay through the nose to do it.

While it may seem insignificant to some, the size of the Xbox Series S deserves the utmost praise. It’s impossibly small – the smallest Xbox Microsoft has ever made in fact – and it looks absolutely gorgeous in person. If console aesthetics mean anything to you, the Xbox Series S is comfortably the best-looking piece of hardware this generation and makes the PS5 look like it was designed during a fever dream. It can also be placed vertically or horizontally and is completely silent in operation.

If you’re tired of waiting for an Xbox Series X to come in stock, or your a PlayStation fan who simply wants a place to play future Xbox exclusive games like Starfield without breaking the bank, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to pick up the already cheap Xbox Series S and get even more bang for your buck. It’s worth it alone for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, honestly, which is completely free to play.

Today's best Xbox Series S Black Friday deals (US)

Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: $299.99 at GameStop Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: $299.99 at GameStop

This bundles packs in an Xbox Series S plus content for Fortnite and Rocket League all for the price of the console on its own. GameStop is also offering a deal where you can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $9.99 when you buy a console.

Image Xbox Series S: $299 at Walmart

This is the regular price for the Xbox Series S console and is already good value for money when paired with Xbox Game Pass to give you access to hundreds of games.

Today's best Xbox Series S Black Friday deals (UK)

Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: £249.99 at Amazon Xbox Series S - Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: £249.99 at Amazon

This bundles packs in an Xbox Series S plus content for Fortnite and Rocket League all for the price of the console on its own. It's worth noting that this is a pre-order, however, and won't be released until December 13.

£279 at Currys Xbox Series S + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £279 at Currys

Save £2.99 - If you can't find an Xbox Series X, don't overlook the Xbox Series S. While it might not be as powerful as its bigger brother, it's still capable of playing every next-gen game. This bundle includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which grants you access to all of those titles and more.

Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller: £299.99 at Currys Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller: £299.99 at Currys

Save £4.99 - Get £5 off this Xbox Series S bundle from Currys which includes an extra controller. If you have a player two in your life, or simply like being able to switch to a spare pad in case one runs out of charge, this will likely be a popular Black Friday deal.

£282.98 at Amazon Xbox Series S + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £282.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the same bundle available as Currys but at a slightly higher price. We've listed it here in case you prefer buying from Amazon.

