Doctor Who regenerates on to the iPlayer: the last 10 series available to stream

The BBC has added the last 10 series of Doctor Who to the iPlayer, to get you in the mood for the new series that's set to hit televisions later this year. They will be ready to stream on the iPlayer from 12pm, 4th of June.

Just a week after Twitch announced that it will be streaming 500 classic episodes of Doctor Who, the BBC has added all series from the new run of Doctor Who, ever since it was rebooted back in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston playing The Doctor.

Since then, the show has amassed a new legion of fans, who have followed the Doctor's exploits, watching him regenerate from Christopher Eccleston to David Tennant to Matt Smith to Peter Capaldi.

The Beeb had added all these series plus every single special that has been shown on TV - including the recent, and fantastic, The Night of the Doctor.

Who do you think you are?

Speaking about the addition of Doctor Who on the iPlayer, Dan McGolpin, controller of programming for the BBC, said: “We’re reinventing the BBC for a new generation and BBC iPlayer is key to that.

"Bringing back these series of Doctor Who is just part of our offer this summer giving viewers the chance to uncover or rediscover the Doctor’s previous adventures.”

The episodes will stay on the iPlayer until the end of the 11th season, which is set to air in the Autumn and stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

The BBC recently revealed a report that it was worried about losing the younger audience, to services such as Netflix. Adding all of the recent run of Doctor Who will certainly go some way in bringing that audience back.

Via Radio Times