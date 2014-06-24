Jawbone and Mercedes flock to the Nest as API goes live

Nest has released its developer program which will allow anyone to build hardware, software and services capable of talking to the learning thermostat and smoke alarm made by the Google-owned company.

The "Works with Nest" API platform, announced in September last year and available now to anyone with a free Nest account, has already snared some high profile parters.

Jawbone will build Nest functionality in to its UP health trackers. It will inform the thermostat when users wake up in order to make sure the heating and hot water can be switched on. It'll also flash red when the Nest smoke alarm sounds.

Meanwhile, new Mercedes-Benz cars will tell the Nest to adjust the temperature when the homeowner is 30 minutes away. Likewise, new connected garage doors from Chamberlain inform the Nest when drivers leave the house, allowing energy savings to be made.

Harmony

Elsewhere, the Logitech Ultimate Harmony remote will enable users to control the temperature while choosing a channel and Whirlpool plans to build functionality into a washer and dryer.

Greg Hu, senior product manager at Nest, told The Verge, the possibilities for 'Works With Nest are endless.

"It could be software, it could be hardware, it could be a service."You just need a connected platform and that's it."

Which tools would you like to see play nice with a Nest thermostat? You can check out Nest's higfalutin promo video for the API showcasing the aforementioned examples below.