Diesel On Full Guard 2.5 is the biggest Wear OS watch

Diesel's next smartwatch is set to be the largest Wear OS smartwatch money can buy. The watch itself is big but the screen isn't all that massive at 1.39-inches, which begs the question: why the new watch is called the Diesel On Full Guard 2.5 when there hasn't been a Full Guard 2?

The body of the new watch sits at a massive 56mm wide. The Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes with the biggest having a 46mm body, while the largest Apple Watch 3 is only 42mm (measured by height, so the width is even smaller).

We have seen smartwatches of this size before such as the Casio Pro Trek brands – including the new Pro Trek WSD F30 – but this is the largest we've ever seen a Wear OS watch go. This is also the watch TechRadar previously confirmed existed back in mid-July.

Apart from the size, the watch looks similar to the last generation, and we'd expect it to come with the new revamped look of Wear OS that was announced earlier today.

All of the tech of the Diesel On Full Guard is making a return, but there are added features, such as NFC, so you'll be able to use Google Pay directly from your wrist.

Big Diesel

There's a heart rate monitor on the watch - something that was missing from the last-gen - and GPS features too so you can keep an eye on your location when out exercising.

Diesel also claims the Full Guard 2.5 is set to last for two days from a single charge, which sounds do-able considering the huge size of this watch, as it'll offer lots of room to pack in a big battery cell.

One thing to note is how Diesel has yet to share the official internal spec for the Full Guard 2.5. We'd normally expect it to be running a Snapdragon Wear 2100, but the fact the company has held off on telling us so far and there's a new Qualcomm chipset around the corner we expect it may feature some upgraded tech.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, and we only know that the release date will be sometime in October. We expect to try this one on in the next couple of days to give you our first impressions on this gargantuan Wear OS watch.

