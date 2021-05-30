Memorial Day laptop deals: don't miss these excellent offers from Dell

Memorial Day laptop deals are offering some particularly enticing discounts at Dell this weekend, with big savings on both everyday PCs, more premium configurations, and even gaming laptops. That means there's something for everyone in this weekend's Memorial Day laptop deals, with discounts to suit every budget. We're bringing you all the best Dell sales right here, but you'll find plenty more Memorial Day sales around the web as well.

Those shopping in the budget category will want to take a look at the excellent range of Inspiron models in this year's Dell Memorial Day sales. At the cheapest end we have the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, a full-sized 15.6-inch machine that manages to pack some serious specs into a low price tag (as little as $289.99 right now). However, if you're after something a little more flexible you'll also find some great Memorial Day laptop deals on the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 (now $599.99, was $809.99) and the premium XPS 13 as well (now $899.99, was $999).

For a new gaming rig, however, we'd recommend checking out the Dell G-Series line for a more budget-conscious build (they start at $799.99 this weekend), or heading straight over to Alienware for something a little sturdier.

You'll find all our top Dell Memorial Day laptop deals just below, with some gaming laptop options further down the page as well.

Dell's Memorial Day laptop deals are offering some excellent discounts on cheaper Inspiron 15 3000 models and big savings on premium XPS configurations. Plus, you'll find a range of gaming laptop deals available further down the page as well.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (128GB): $339.99 $289.99 at Dell

The cheapest offer in this weekend's Memorial Day laptop deals is this $289.99 Dell Inspiron. While you're only paying for a budget machine here, you're getting excellent specs for the cash. An Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor sits at the helm, with 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD, excellent value for under $300.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (256GB): $459.99 $369.99 at Dell

If you're after something a little more substantial than the entry level model above, this 256GB model is available for just $369.99. You're doubling up to 8GB RAM here as well, with a Ryzen 3 processor to keep everything in line. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $679.99 $469.99 at Dell

There's a brand new 11th generation i5 processor in here, so you're getting both power and flexibility with this 2-in-1 Memorial Day laptop deal. Not only that, but there's 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD in here, which means you're getting excellent value overall.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (512GB): $609.99 $479.99 at Dell

$479.99 is an excellent price to pay for a 512GB machine as we rarely see this much storage available for under $500. Not only that, but you're also picking up a Ryzen 5 processor here and 8GB RAM. That's perfect for larger programs and workflows, though that RAM may struggle under more intensive multi-tasking sessions.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $809.99 $599.99 at Dell

You're getting the latest 11th generation i5 processor inside this flexible 2-in-1 machine. That means you're getting the best of both worlds, with the power of Intel's newest chip and the functionality of both a tablet and a laptop. There's also 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood as well.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop: $779.99 $649.99 at Dell

If you don't need the functionality of the 2-in-1 model above, you can get far more power for your money with this Dell Inspiron 15. For the same price you're upgrading to an 11th generation i7 processor for a large boost in performance, while still picking up an 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD combination in this weekend's Memorial Day laptop deals.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Dell

This premium Dell XPS 13 is packed with an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's plenty of power inside a luxury chassis, all complete with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen display.View Deal

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $959.99 $799.99 at Dell

There's a $160 discount on the G3 gaming rig in Dell's Memorial Day laptop deals, which means you're getting a relatively budget-friendly rig here. However, you'll still find a 10th gen i7 processor and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. However, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD you're getting a decent all-rounder that's perfect if you don't want to break the bank.View Deal

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,609.99 $1,149.99 at Dell

You can save $460 on this Dell G7 gaming laptop, offering up an impressive 1TB SSD and RTX 2060 GPU under the hood. That amount of storage means you're getting an excellent deal here, especially with an i7 processor and 16GB RAM.

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,079.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

The Alienware M17 does boost the price over Dell's cheaper G-Series rigs. However, you're still getting a massive 17.3-inch, 144Hz display here, with an RTX 2070 GPU, i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

