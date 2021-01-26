Cyberpunk 2077 gets official mod support so gamers can fix it themselves

Cyberpunk 2077 has now got official modding tools, so while there are plenty of mods around already, you can expect a good deal more to pitch up soon enough.

CD Projekt Red released its modding support tools alongside a brief note which promised that continuous updates would be provided alongside game patches, therefore hopefully avoiding any thorny compatibility issues.

Speaking of patches, Cyberpunk 2077 has just received its first patch of 2021 which applied numerous useful fixes – but sadly also broke something rather critical in the main quest line, although there is a workaround available.

As mentioned at the outset, there are already a bunch of third-party mods out for Cyberpunk 2077, including one (pictured above) which allows you to play in third-person (rather than just drive in that view). Although the initial incarnation of this mod was rather glitchy, the bug fixing is already underway…

Hopefully now that there are official tools, the life of modders will be made considerably easier, and as you might guess, there’s been some chatter about how this could be a great launching platform for dedicated players to start improving and even fixing the game themselves.

Fixing holes

Clearly, there’s still a lot of work to be done by CD Projekt Red in fixing Cyberpunk 2077, even with the PC version which is in far better shape than the consoles.

Naturally, curing the latest game-breaking bug will be of paramount importance for the devs – providing a proper solution, and not just a workaround, that is. And a major patch is due soon – it should arrive in February – which will hopefully make some serious strides forwards, without taking any backward steps afterwards.

Check out our full Cyberpunk 2077 review

Via Video Games Chronicle