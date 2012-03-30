Foxconn working conditions audit reveals 'serious concerns'

Employees at Apple's Foxconn plant are working overly long hours, unpaid overtime and are falling victim to poor health and safety practices, an independent report has found.

The probe by the US Fair Labor Association, undertaken at Apple's request, had been investigating working conditions at the controversial factory in China, where the iPhone and iPad are assembled.

The FLA report has revealed "serious and pressing concerns" and says employees often go more than 11 days without time off and work up to 70 hour weeks, which is illegal in China.

The FLA has agreed with Foxconn that hours will be reduced to fall in line with China's legal limit of 49 hours, while employees will now be paid overtime in 15 minute increments instead of 30.

Apple fully accepts recommendations

Apple, who's CEO Tim Cook has been visiting the plant this week, says it "fully accepts" all recommendations made by the report.

"We share the FLA's goal of improving lives and raising the bar for manufacturing companies everywhere," Apple said in a statement.

Apple's relationship with Foxconn has come under increased scrutiny in 2012 following an outcry akin to the sweat-shop scandals of the 1990s.

Suicides have been prevalent at the company in the past and an explosion at the plant killed three workers last year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook added: "Our team has been working for years to educate workers, improve conditions, and make Apple's supply chain a model for the industry, which is why we asked the FLA to conduct these audits."

You can read the full FLA report here.

Via: Guardian