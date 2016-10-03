Apple just made macOS Sierra an automatic download

Apple really wants you to update to the latest macOS Sierra. So much so, the tech giant will begin automatically downloading the update to your Mac starting today.

Users who have automatic downloads enabled and have enough storage for the 4.77GB download will automatically get the macOS Sierra update "over the next week," according to The Loop.

Although it may seem a bit aggressive for Apple to automatically download the operating system for you, it's by no means as heavy handed as Microsoft was with Windows 10. Apple will download the OS, yes, but it won't install without your approval. If you're running out of room on your drive, the download will automatically be deleted to allow more space for your files.

If you don't want Apple to download macOS Sierra for you, head over to System Preferences on your Mac and click on the App Store. Then uncheck the option to download updates automatically.

In our macOS Sierra review, we noted we liked that it finally brings Siri to the desktop as well as appreciated its iCloud Drive improvements. There are a ton of other tweaks and enhancements that make it a clear benefit when used in conjunction with iOS devices, like the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch 2.