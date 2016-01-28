Apple to replace shockingly broken Mac and iOS device adapters for free

If you bought one of Apple's AC wall plug adapters between 2003 and 2015, you may be in for a shock. Literally.

The Mac maker is recalling potentially dangerous two-prong wall plug adapters that were shipped to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Continental Europe, New Zealand and South Korea during that period.

According to Apple, affected models may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched. The recall follows 12 incidents that were reported by owners of faulty hardware.

Apple said that the adapters were included with "certain Mac and iOS devices", meaning Macs, iPads, iPhones and iPods. They were also included in the Apple World Travel adapter kit, which includes a set of seven AC plugs with pins that fit different power points around the world.

Finding fault

Potentially faulty two-prong plug adapters can be identified as having four of five characters or no characters on the inside slot where they attach to the main Apple power adapter. Check out Apple's AC Wall Plug Adapter Exchange Program page for guidance.

Apple has offered to exchange faulty adapters for working ones at its official stores, and you can also request a replacement via the web. Both methods require the serial number of the device that came with the faulty plug.

Just to ease your nerves, Apple has stressed that the recall doesn't affect other Apple AC wall plug adapters designed for Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, the US or any Apple USB power adapters.