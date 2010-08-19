Canon announces new Pixma printers

Canon has announced a veritable slew of new printers and scanners, including the new Pixma range, two CanoScan and the Selphy Cp800 photo printer.

Canon has a well-established brand in the printer world and the latest Pixmar range brings 'some of the most dynamic models in the market' according to the company.

"With the new Intelligent Touch System, Full HD Movie Print Function and direct Flickr access from Easy-PhotoPrint EX software all enabling you to increase your creativity, anything is possible. The new PIXMA range does it all in unrivalled style."

Flagshiprinters

The flagship printers are the new Pixma MG8150 and the Pixma MG6150 – two All-In-Ones that Canon thinks look good and are easy to use.

"Boasting a sleek, deep black exterior that adds style to any space, both models come to life when switched on, instantly illuminating the TFT display and a large central control panel that guides users through a simple, step-by-step interface using Canon's intuitive new Intelligent Touch System.

"All models in the new range feature Canon's groundbreaking new Full HD Movie Print Function, an incredible new software that allows users to print their favourite moments from full HD movie captured on Canon's Digital SLR range or HD movie captured on Canon Digital Still Cameras."

The entire range features wireless connectivity, and on selected models, including the entry-level PIXMA MP495, wireless printing allows users to print from a range of Wi-Fi compatible devices instead of just being limited to PC printing.

"As well as their home computer or laptop, the new PIXMA range also allows users to print directly from a number of devices, including iPhone, Android devices or the PlayStation 3," adds Canon.

The range starts from £59 for the MP280 and moves right up to the MG8150 which is priced at £329. There is also the new iP4850 prices at £99. The UK release date for all the printers is given as October 2010.

LiDE oh!

Next up are the CanoScan LiDE 210 and 110 scanners, which replace the LiDE 200 and 100.

"CanoScan LiDE 210 and CanoScan LiDE 110 offer crisp and clear scanning at significantly higher speeds, stated Canon.

"CanoScan LiDE 110 has reduced the A4 300 dpi scanning time to approximately 16 seconds compared to 24 seconds for the LiDE 100, whilst the CanoScan LiDE 210 has reduced it to approximately 10 seconds compared to 14 seconds for the LiDE 200."

Both have a UK release date of September 2010 ad are priced at £95 and £75.

Last, Selphy CP800 photo printer is "designed to make photo-lab quality printing at home quick and easy."

As you may guess, the CP800 replaced the CP780 and features a simple user interface and 2.5 inch LCD screen.

It has a UK release date of September and is priced at £99.