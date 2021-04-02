Chrome is getting a better dark mode when you go incognito

Since people discovered a love for darker tones – whether that is because of a simple preference for a less bright aesthetic, or because of the fact dark hues are easier on the eyes – dark modes have been spreading through the software world.

Everything from operating systems to web browsers now include the option of switching between light and dark modes, and Chrome is no different in this regard. But the implementation in Google's browser has not been perfect, and this is something that the company is about to address.

Anyone who makes use of Incognito Mode in Chrome, for instance, will have noticed that dark mode is, well, not as dark as it could be. There are various elements which stand out like a sore thumb, in fact – but not for much longer.

If you've been disappointed to find that certain screen elements remain stubbornly bright even when you have dark mode enabled, Google is making a change that will bring s smile to your face. A new settings will for the interface for incognito mode to ignore the light mode setting g an operating system, as well as any other customizations that might interfere with dark mode.

Prince of darkness

There is a reason for Chrome treating Incognito windows differently to normal ones – having a slightly different look makes it easier to quickly differentiate between the two at a glance. But with the introduction of new experimental settings in the Canary builds of Chrome for Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome OS, Google is giving users a choice.

There are two flags to enable after visiting chrome://flags in the browser. Find and enable Enforces dark mode UI on desktop to have Incognito mode ignore light mode settings and other interfering customizations. You can also enable the Enable Incognito brand consistency for desktop flag to remove theme and background customizations.

For now, this is only available in Chrome Canary, but will eventually make its way to the main build of the browser and will be the default settings.

