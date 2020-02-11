These cheap wireless earbuds make for excellent Beats, Bose, and Sony WF-1000XM3 deals

Cheap wireless earbuds are here to save you cash in your pursuit for easy, high-quality audio. All of these wireless earbuds deals are offering industry-leading buds for under $200 / £204. Considering you'd usually be spending $250 / £250 on the majority of these cheap wireless earbuds, you'll want to jump on these deals as soon as possible. We're particularly excited to see the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds on sale for as little as $198 / £164.98 right now - an excellent choice for powerful audio on a budget.

If you're looking for big sound and a small form factor, these cheap wireless earbud deals are perfect. You're picking up industry-leading noise cancellation in the Sony WF-1000XM3's and a sublime fitness-forward design in the Powerbeats Pro, not to mention that classic Bose bass of the Soundsports.

Plus, you can pick up all of these cheap wireless earbuds for less this weekend, with deals extending across the US and UK. We've rounded up the best prices going below so you can pick up some excellent buds on sale right now.

Top cheap wireless earbuds deals in the US

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | $229.99 $198 at Amazon

If you're looking to block the world out and concentrate on some incredible audio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds have a keen proposition for you. You can save $30 on the fantastic buds this week, bringing the price down to below $200.

Bose SoundSport true wireless earbuds | $249 $199 at Walmart

These Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds prioritise strong audio quality over noise isolation, but that classic Bose soundscape more than makes up for the intrusion of a few car horns. You're saving $50 this weekend at Walmart, making the cheap wireless earbuds even more tempting.



Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

For those looking at fitness-inspired wireless earbud sales, the Powerbeats Pro are a fantastic $50 off this week at Amazon. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Top cheap wireless earbuds deals in the UK

Bose Soundsport Free true wireless earbuds | £169.95 £149 at Sonic Direct

Coming in cheapest this weekend are the Bose Soundsport true wireless earbuds. You're picking up a fantastic set of buds here, though this isn't the deal for those looking for noise cancellation. What you are getting is a gorgeous audio quality as well as access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Sony WF-1000XM3 | £230 £164.98 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds rule the roost when it comes to noise cancellation. Widely celebrated as some of the best headphones money can buy, you'd be mad to pass up this fantastic £65 discount at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro - Ivory | £219.95 £203.18 at Amazon

If you're looking for some cheap wireless earbuds to see you through a health kick, look no further than the Powerbeats Pro. With excellent sound and a unique ear hook design keeping them glued to your head whatever the intensity of your workout, there's little reason to pass them up for your next run.

