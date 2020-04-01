Cheap TV deals: the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for $327.99

If you're stuck indoors and looking for a cheap TV deal to keep you entertained, then you're in luck. Dell is discounting several top brand TVs which include the best-selling Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $327.99. That's a $100+ discount, and the best price found we've found for mid-size TV.

The Samsung 50-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung universal remote. You can also download the SmartThings app and stream content from your phone to the big screen. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The mid-size TV will also look good in your home thanks to the stylish, slim design.



Shop more cheap TV deals below, many of which include a free Dell eGift Card that's emailed within 20 days of your purchase.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $327.99 at Dell

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $328 at Dell. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Cheap TV deals:

Vizio 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $239.99 at Dell

Dell has the Vizio 40-inch 4K TV on sale for $239.99. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control. You can also receive a $75 Dell eGift Card sent via email within 20 days of your purchase.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $267.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $268. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $359.99 $299.99 at Dell

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $300 at Dell. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

LG 49-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $597 $337 at Dell

You can score a $260 price cut and receive a $50 Dell eGift Card on the LG 49-inch 4K TV at Dell. The smart TV features AI ThinQ technology which allows your television to become a smart home hub. You can also receive a $50 Dell eGift Card sent via email within 20 days of your purchase.

LG UM7300PUA Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $999 $649 at Dell

Save $350 on the LG 65-inch Ultra HD TV that offers smart capabilities and AI ThinQ technology. The 4K TV features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for a superior picture and sound experience. You'll also receive a $150 Dell eGift Card via email within 20 days of your purchase.

Shop more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.