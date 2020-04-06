Cheap TV deals at Best Buy: 4K TVs starting at $249.99

We've rounded up Best Buy's top cheap TV deals, which include price cuts from top brands like Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and more. You can find Black-Friday like prices on a range of 4K TVs with prices starting at $249.99



Best Buy's standout TV bargain is the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $349.99. That's a $30 discount and a fantastic price or a feature-rich mid-size 4K TV.



The 55-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $350 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

Shop more of Best Buy's top TV deals below and keep in mind, while Best Buy has closed its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer is now offering curbside pickup for the foreseeable future. This means, depending on your location, you can select the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.

Best Buy TV deals:

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart HD Fire TV: $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

TCL 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $279.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the TCL 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $259.99 at Best Buy. The Alexa-enabled TV has the Roku experience built in and features Dolby Vision HDR for a premium picture experience.

View Deal

LG 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $299.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the LG 50-inch TV is on sale for just $299.99 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $350 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $599.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! The LG 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Hisense 70-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 70-inch TV on sale for $499.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

View Deal

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.