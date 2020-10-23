Cheap laptop deal: this HP laptop is on sale for $579.99 ahead of Black Friday

Score a cheap laptop deal at HP's 72-hour flash sale before it's too late. Starting today through Saturday, you can save big on HP's best-selling laptops and snag an early Black Friday deal before the official save even begins.



Our top sale pick is the HP Laptop 15t that's on sale for just $579.99 (was $679.99). A fantastic price, the compact laptop features a 15-inch display paired with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor to power the whole thing. There's also 256GB of SSD storage onboard with Windows 10 built-in.



This is an incredible price for a solid laptop that comes with impressive specs and a long-lasting battery life. HP's 72-hour flash sale ends tomorrow, so you'll need to snag this cheap laptop deal before it's too late.

Cheap laptop deals:

HP laptop 15t: $679.99 $579.99 from HP

For a limited time, get the HP laptop 15t on sale for just $579.99. The powerful laptop features 12GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and all-day battery life.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $999.99 $779.99 at HP

If you're looking for more power, the Pavilion Laptop 15t gets a whopping $220 discount at HP's 72-hour sale. The ultra-slim laptop packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

