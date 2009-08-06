Co-Pilot Live sat nav debuts on the iPhone

ALK has announced its Co-Pilot Live turn-by-turn sat nav software for the iPhone, an early version of which we got hands on with back at CES in January.

The news follows on from this week's announcement of TomTom's £113 app and cradle combo and NNG Global Services' iGO My way iPhone app. Co-Pilot Live also joins Navigon on the App Store (which costs £53 for the British Isles version).

However, ALK says its UK app will be available for £26 with full address and UK postcode support, undercutting Navigon by over half.

A European version version of Co-Pilot is available for £60. Lane assistance is also included, so you can always be sure you're in the right lane for combination junctions while there are also realistic signpost displays and speed limit alerts. CoPilot can also download additional information such as weather via its Live services.

Like the 250MB Navigon app, all the Co-Pilot apps are stored on the iPhone (though we're not yet sure how much space the Co-Pilot app will take up on your handset). And, as with that app, no traffic is currently available, but it will follow at a later date.

We'll have a full review of the Co-Pilot app as soon as we get hold of it.

